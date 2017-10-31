FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Soligenix Inc announces pricing of offering
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 12:45 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Soligenix Inc announces pricing of offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Soligenix Inc

* Soligenix announces pricing of $5,115,000 concurrent registered direct offering and private placement of common stock priced above market

* Definitive agreements with investors for purchase and sale of 1.6 million shares of common stock at price of $2.00 per share in direct offering​

* Soligenix agreements with investors for purchase and sale of 982,000 shares of common stock at purchase price of $2.00 per share in private placement​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
