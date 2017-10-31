BRIEF-Soligenix Inc announces pricing of offering

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Soligenix Inc

* Soligenix announces pricing of $5,115,000 concurrent registered direct offering and private placement of common stock priced above market

* Definitive agreements with investors for purchase and sale of 1.6 million shares of common stock at price of $2.00 per share in direct offering​

* Soligenix agreements with investors for purchase and sale of 982,000 shares of common stock at purchase price of $2.00 per share in private placement​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: