April 1 (Reuters) - Soliton Inc:

* SOLITON ANNOUNCES NEW LAUNCH PLAN OF NEXT GENERATION ACOUSTIC SHOCKWAVE PRODUCT DUE TO COVID-19

* SOLITON INC - AT THIS TIME, WE DO NOT ANTICIPATE A DELAY IN OUR REGULATORY PLANS FOR CELLULITE INDICATION AND PLAN TO FILE OUR 510(K) IN Q2 OF 2020