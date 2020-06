June 15 (Reuters) - Soliton Inc:

* SOLITON REPORTS POSITIVE PIVOTAL CELLULITE CLINICAL TRIAL RESULTS

* SOLITON - 85% OF SUBJECTS RESPONDED TO TREATMENT WITH IMPROVEMENT IN CELLULITE SEVERITY SCORES RANGING FROM 6.7% TO 85.7%

* SOLITON INC - AVERAGE REDUCTION OF 32.5% IN CELLULITE SEVERITY SCORE FROM SINGLE TREATMENT

* SOLITON INC - INTEND TO FILE A 510(K) NOTIFICATION TO MARKET PRODUCT