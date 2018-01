Jan 18 (Reuters) - SOLOCAL GROUP SA:

* JEAN-JACQUES BANCEL APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF SOLOCAL GROUP

* ‍HE WILL SUCCEED VIRGINIE CAYATTE AND REPORT DIRECTLY TO ERIC BOUSTOULLER​

* ‍UNTIL MARCH 6, PHILIPPE DE BOISSIEU, INTERIM CFO, CONTINUES HIS RESPONSIBILITIES​