BRIEF-Solocal Group Q1 Revenues Down At EUR 126.1 Mln, 2020 Growth Guidance Challenged

April 22 (Reuters) - SOLOCAL GROUP SA:

* BEGINNING OF 2020 IN LINE WITH THE EXPECTED PATH

* DIGITAL ORDER INTAKE5 DECREASE BY 70% SINCE THE ONSET OF THE LOCKDOWN

* OUTLOOK: 2020 FY GROWTH GUIDANCE CHALLENGED

* OUTLOOK 2020 : € 360 MILLION DIGITAL REVENUES ALREADY SECURED FOR FY

* Q1 DIGITAL ORDER BACKLOG DOWN -3.0% VERSUS. 31 ST DEC 2019

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUES: € 126 MILLION, -11.5%

* 2020 DIGITAL ORDER INTAKE EXPECTED TO DECREASE BY OVER € 100 MILLION VERSUS. 2019FY

* OUTLOOK 2020: COST REDUCTION PLAN AND ACTIVATION OF GOVERNMENT SUPPORT MEASURES

* COVID-19: AS A LOT OF OTHER COMPANIES, IT LED US TO SUSPEND OUR GUIDANCE FOR THE CURRENT YEAR

* THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD AND THE CEO HAVE DECIDED A -25% REDUCTION OF COMPENSATION DURING THE LOCKDOWN PERIOD

* AS AT 31ST MARCH 2020, THE CASH POSITION OF THE GROUP AMOUNTS TO € 17 MILLION

* THE TOTAL ORDER BACKLOG AMOUNTS TO € 346 MILLION AS AT 31ST MARCH 2020

* IMPACT OF REDUCTION IN BUSINESS ACTIVITY OVER MARCH, APRIL AND MAY WILL RESULT IN MECHANICAL DECREASE OF AT LEAST -20% IN REVENUES FOR THE CURRENT YEAR Source text : bit.ly/2VOyOXX Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)