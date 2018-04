April 24 (Reuters) - Solocal Group SA:

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES DOWN 4% TO EUR 168 MILLION

* Q1 2018 DIGITAL SALES OF CONTINUED ACTIVITIES DECLINED BY 8%

* QTRLY PRINT REVENUES EUR 16 MILLION, DOWN 37% COMPARED TO Q1 2017

* ORDER BACKLOG REACHED EUR 449 MILLION IN Q1 2018, DOWN 5%

* CONFIRMS FOR 2018 ITS OUTLOOK OF STABILIZATION OF RECURRING EBITDA