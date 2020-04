BRIEF-Solocal Group Suspends 2020 Guidance And Postpones AGM Due To COVID-19

April 3 (Reuters) - SOLOCAL GROUP SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SOLOCAL SUSPENDS THE 2020 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED

* MOREOVER, THE GENERAL MEETING INITIALLY PLANNED ON THURSDAY 14TH MAY WILL BE POSTPONED TO A LATER DATE AT THE END OF JUNE

* SOLOCAL CURRENTLY TAKING FURTHER MEASURES IN TERMS OF COST REDUCTION, INCLUDING PARTIAL OR TOTAL UNEMPLOYMENT

* CLEAR MAJORITY OF THE FIRM'S CUSTOMERS INTERRUPTED THEIR ACTIVITY TO COMPLY WITH THE IMPOSED LOCKDOWN MEASURES