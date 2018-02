Feb 14 (Reuters) - Solomon Systech (International) Ltd :

* EXPECTED ‍INCREASE IN LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE BY MORE THAN 50%​ FOR FY

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍INCREASE IN GROUP‘S INVESTMENT COST​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍DECREASE IN GROSS PROFIT MARGIN MAINLY DUE TO A CHANGE IN PRODUCT MIX​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: