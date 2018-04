BRIEF-Solon Eiendom In Q1 Sold 124 Homes With Total Sales Value Of NOK 819 Million

April 3 (Reuters) - SOLON EIENDOM ASA:

* IN Q1 2018, 86 HOMES WERE COMPLETED, 84 DELIVERED, COMPARED TO 27 COMPLETED, AND 24 DELIVERED IN Q1 2017

* SOLD 124 HOMES WITH A TOTAL SALES VALUE OF NOK 819 MILLION DURING Q1 2018 (58 HOMES WITH TOTAL SALES VALUE OF NOK 407 MILLION IN Q1 2017)

* ADJUSTED FOR CO’S SHARE OF JOINT VENTURES, SALES IN Q1 2018 AMOUNTED TO 114 HOMES WORTH NOK 724 MILLION

* COMPANY HAD 189 HOMES UNDER CONSTRUCTION AT MARCH 31, 2018