May 27 (Reuters) - Solstad Offshore ASA:

* REVENUE IN 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND SHARP DECLINE IN OIL PRICE

* SOLSTAD OFFSHORE - REVENUES FOR Q1 OF 2020 WAS MNOK 1,203 VERSUS MNOK 1,146 IN 2019

* SOLSTAD OFFSHORE - EBITDA (ADJUSTED) FOR Q1 WAS MNOK 284 VERSUS MNOK 223 IN 2019

* QUARTER WAS SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY NON-CASH CURRENCY LOSSES AND TERMINATION OF FINANCIAL LEASES ON FOUR VESSELS