March 11 (Reuters) - SolTech Energy Sweden AB:

* DECIDED TO POSTPONE PLANNED LISTING OF CO’S SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET

* TAKING INTO ACCOUNT PREVAILING CONDITIONS IN WORLD’S FINANCIAL MARKETS AS RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS’S GLOBAL SPREAD, CO POSTPONES LISTING UNTIL MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS OCCUR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)