March 20 (Reuters) - SOLTEQ OYJ:

* MARTTI NURMINEN TO BE APPOINTED AS CFO OF SOLTEQ PLC

* ‍CURRENT CFO OF SOLTEQ PLC., ANTTI KÄRKKÄINEN, WILL LEAVE HIS POSITION LATEST APRIL 30TH​

‍MARTTI NURMINEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED SOLTEQ PLC'S CFO AS FROM APRIL 18TH, 2018​