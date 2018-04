April 26 (Reuters) - SOLTEQ OYJ:

* Q1 REVENUE TOTALLED 14.9 MILLION EUROS (13.1 MILLION EUROS)

* Q1 EBITDA WAS 1,924 THOUSAND EUROS (662 THOUSAND EUROS)

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT WAS 1,305 THOUSAND EUROS (178 THOUSAND EUROS)