Oct 26 (Reuters) - SOLTEQ OYJ:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍14.2​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 OPERATING LOSS EUR 496,000 ‍​ VERSUS PROFIT EUR 7,000 YEAR AGO

* ‍ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE COMPARED TO YEAR 2016.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)