Feb 26 (Reuters) - SOLUTIANCE AG:

* FY PRELIMINARY GROUP EBITDA IS EUR -2,606 THOUSAND (EUR -1,469 THOUSAND IN 2018)

* FY ORDER INTAKE INCREASED AROUND +318% (EUR 2,237 THOUSAND FROM EUR 535 THOUSAND IN 2018)

* IN VIEW OF THE RESULTS SO FAR AND THE CONTINUED POSITIVE RESPONSE FROM POTENTIAL AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS, THE MANAGEMENT BOARD REMAINS WITH ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020.