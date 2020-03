March 30 (Reuters) - Solution Dynamics Ltd:

* GETS CONFIRMATION THAT IT IS AN ESSENTIAL SERVICE PROVIDER UNDER NZ GOVERNMENT’S LEVEL 4 RESTRICTIONS

* CO’S PRODUCTION PLANT WILL CONTINUE TO REMAIN OPERATIONAL FOR PRODUCTION OF ESSENTIAL COMMUNICATIONS

* CURRENT GUIDANCE OF PROFITABILITY IN EXCESS OF NZ$2 MILLION IS REDUCED TO A RANGE OF NZ$1.5 TO NZ$2.0 MILLION FOR FY2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)