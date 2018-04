BRIEF-Solutions 30 And Telenet Are Bundling Forces To Address The Growing Field Services Market

April 26 (Reuters) - Solutions 30 Se:

* SOLUTIONS 30 AND TELENET ARE BUNDLING FORCES TO ADDRESS THE GROWING FIELD SERVICES MARKET

* SOLUTIONS 30 AND TELENET BVBA HAVE REACHED A CONDITIONAL AGREEMENT TO CREATE A JOINT VENTURE GROUP

* JOINT VENTURE GROUP , PROVIDING FIELD SERVICES IN BELGIUM

* SOLUTIONS 30 AND TELENET ARE PLANNING TO BUILD A COMPANY OF ABOUT 100 MILLION EUROS OF ANNUAL REVENUES

* NEW COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY OPERATIONAL IN COURSE OF THIS SUMMER

* TELENET WILL HAVE A 30% STAKE IN NEW ORGANISATION, SOLUTIONS 30 WILL OWN REMAINING 70% OF SHARES