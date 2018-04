April 24 (Reuters) - Solutions 30 SE:

* FY REVENUE UP 43 PERCENT TO EUR 274.5 MILLION

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA STOOD AT EUR 25.3M, I.E. 9.2% OF REVENUE, UP 46% VERSUS 2016

* SAYS FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE UP 51% TO EUR 12.5 MILLION

* 2018 OUTLOOK CONFIRMED FOR PROFITABLE, DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH