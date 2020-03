BRIEF-Solutions 30 Updates On Coronavirus Impact

March 31(Reuters) - SOLUTIONS 30 SE:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY GROUP REMAINS OPERATIONAL EVERYWHERE IT IS LOCATED

* BUSINESS HAS BEEN DISRUPTED AS CUSTOMERS CHANGE THE WAY THEY OPERATE

* SOME ON-SITE CALL-OUTS HAVE BEEN POSTPONED OR, TO LESSER EXTENT, CANCELED

* CONSEQUENCES OF SITUATION VARY WIDELY FROM ONE VERTICAL TO ANOTHER AND FROM COUNTRY TO COUNTRY

* CERTAIN ACTIVITIES, ESPECIALLY IN ENERGY AND RETAIL SECTORS, HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED

* CONTINUES TO OPERATE, PARTICULARLY IN TELECOMS AND IT SECTORS

* CONFIDENT IN LONG-TERM PROSPECTS AND ANTICIPATES CATCH-UP EFFECT WHEN THE CRISIS ENDS

