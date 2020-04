April 1 (Reuters) - SOLVAY SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY IT IS SUPPLYING HIGH-PERFORMANCE, MEDICAL-GRADE TRANSPARENT FILM TO BOEING FOR ITS PRODUCTION OF FACE SHIELDS AS A PROTECTION FROM COVID-19

* THE THERMOPLASTIC FILM WILL BE USED BY BOEING IN THE PRODUCTION OF THOUSANDS OF FACE SHIELDS NEEDED BY HOSPITALS AND MEDICAL WORKERS Source text: bit.ly/33ZwBg9

