BRIEF-Solvay Takes Measures In Response To Coronavirus Epidemic

March 19 (Reuters) - SOLVAY SA:

* SOLVAY TAKES MEASURES FOR COVID-19

* IT IS TOO EARLY TO PREDICT THE FULL IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS ON SOLVAY’S BUSINESS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: OUR PLANTS HAVE PUT IN PLACE ROBUST CONTINUITY PLANS, WHICH INCLUDE HEALTH EDUCATION, HYGIENIC PRACTICES AND STRINGENT EPIDEMIC PREVENTION MEASURES

* OUR SUPPLY CHAIN TEAMS ARE WORKING WITH FREIGHT SUPPLIERS TO SECURE AVAILABILITY OF TRANSPORT

* IN AREAS WHICH HAVE BEEN PARTICULARLY IMPACTED BY VIRUS, SOLVAY HAS RESTRICTED ACCESS TO ITS PLANTS. ONLY INDIVIDUALS WHOSE PRESENCE IS CRITICAL TO OPERATIONS ARE PERMITTED ON SITE, AND THEIR HEALTH IS REGULARLY MONITORED

* ALL SOLVAY’S PLANTS AROUND WORLD ARE, TO DATE, STILL OPERATIONAL

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ADDITIONALLY, MANY OF OUR SITES HAVE DOCTORS AND MEDICAL ADVISORS WHO ARE AVAILABLE TO GUIDE SOLVAY EMPLOYEES AND ADDRESS QUESTIONS