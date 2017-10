Aug 10 (Reuters) - Somerley Capital Holdings Ltd:

* Qtrly total revenue of company and its subsidiaries grew by approximately 11.0pct to about HK$16.1 million

* Qtrly profit before tax of about HK$1.1 million, compared to a loss of about HK$5.4 million

* Board is not declaring payment of an interim dividend for period