BRIEF-Somero Enterprises Says Co To Defer Payment Of Final 2019 Ordinary Dividend

March 30 (Reuters) - Somero Enterprises:

* SOMERO ENTERPRISES-NOTED IN 2019 RESULTS STATEMENT THAT CO YET TO SEE DIRECT IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON CUSTOMER PROJECTS OUTSIDE OF CHINA(ADDS DROPPED WORDS)

* SOMERO ENTERPRISES - COVID-19 UPDATE

* SOMERO ENTERPRISES INC - COVID-19 PANDEMIC LED TO A BRIEF STOPPAGE IN ACTIVITY IN CHINA

* SOMERO ENTERPRISES INC - WITHDRAWING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR

* SOMERO ENTERPRISES - TO DEFER PAYMENT OF FINAL 2019 ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF 13.0 US CENTS PER SHARE AND SUPPLEMENTAL DIVIDEND OF 7.7 US CENTS PER SHARE