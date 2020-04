BRIEF-Somfy Anticipates Decrease Of Activity To Possibly Accelerate In Q2

April 21 (Reuters) - SOMFY SA:

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 291.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 283.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COVID-19: MOST IMPACTED REGIONS ARE LATIN AMERICA, ASIA-PACIFIC, FRANCE AND SOUTHERN EUROPE

* COVID-19: PARTIAL AND GRADUAL RESUMPTION OF ACTIVITY ON PRODUCTION SITES IN FRANCE, ITALY AND TUNISIA

* ANTICIPATES DECREASE OF ACTIVITY RECORDED IN MARCH TO CONTINUE AND POSSIBLY ACCELERATE IN Q2, ESPECIALLY IN EUROPE AND AMERICA