BRIEF-Somfy To Propose Dividend Of EUR 1.25 Per Share At AGM

May 13 (Reuters) - Somfy SA:

* EXCEPTIONAL MEASURES RELATING TO THE HEALTH AND FINANCIAL CRISIS AND REDUCTION IN THE DIVIDEND

* IS COMMITTED TO SAFEGUARDING THE JOBS OF ALL ITS EMPLOYEES UNTIL THE END OF JUNE 2020

* WILL NOT MAKE USE OF FURLOUGH SCHEMES OR APPLY FOR VARIOUS FRENCH GOVERNMENT SUBSIDIES

* FRENCH EMPLOYEES WHOSE WORK HAS BEEN INTERRUPTED AS A RESULT OF LOCKDOWN WILL CONTINUE TO RECEIVE 100% OF THEIR BASIC SALARY

* DIVIDEND OF €1.25 PER SHARE WILL BE SUBMITTED FOR APPROVAL AT THE GENERAL MEETING, A REDUCTION OF ALMOST 20% IN RELATION TO THE INITIAL PROPOSAL OF €1.55