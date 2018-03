BRIEF-Sonae FY Net Profit Down 22.9 Pct At 165.8 Mln Euros YoY

March 15 (Reuters) - SONAE SGPS SA:

* FY UNDERLYING EBITDA 336 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 315 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT 165.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 215 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY TURNOVER 5.71 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 5.33 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.042 EUROS PER SHARE

* SAYS BOARD IS ANALYZING OPPORTUNITY OF POTENTIAL LISTING OF RETAIL PORTFOLIO, IN WHICH SONAE WILL RETAIN ITS MAJORITY SHAREHOLDING

* SAYS AT THIS STAGE NO FORMAL DECISION HAS BEEN TAKEN AND FURTHER DETAILS WILL BE PROVIDED IN DUE COURSE Source text: bit.ly/2tTTSBK

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)