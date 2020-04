April 2 (Reuters) - Sonae Industria SGPS SA:

* SAYS BOARD SET TARGET TO DISTRIBUTE TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS 50% OF THE COMPANY’S YEARLY PROFITS

* SAYS SONAE ARAUCO HAS TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN ITS INDUSTRIAL UNITS IN SPAIN AND SOUTH AFRICA AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* SAYS ITS NORTH AMERICAN BUSINESS HAS PARTIALLY AND TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN ITS INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITY IN LAC MÉGANTIC, CANADA Source text: bit.ly/3bLTwyc Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)