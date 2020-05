BRIEF-Sonaecom Q1 Net Income Turns To Loss Of 4.5 Mln Euros YoY

May 11 (Reuters) - Sonaecom SGPS SA:

* Q1 NET LOSS 4.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS PROFIT 11.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 TURNOVER 29.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 34.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA NEGATIVE 3.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS POSITIVE 11.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* NEGATIVE NET INCOME AT NOS DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC IMPACTS

* EXPECTS CHALLENGING Q2 BUT GRADUALLY MORE NORMALIZED Q3 AND Q4

* NO MATERIAL CHANGES IN THE COMPANY'S LIQUIDITY ARE EXPECTED Source text: bit.ly/2YSvBd5 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)