March 30 (Reuters) - Sonata Software Ltd:

* DUE TO COVID-19 SITUATION, ONE OF CO’S “LARGE CLIENTS” HAD TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND THEIR OPERATIONS

* BELIEVE OPERATIONS SUSPENSION BY ONE OF CO’S “LARGE CLIENTS” WILL IN “IMMEDIATE FUTURE” IMPACT PROFITS BY UP TO 40%

* EXPECT OPERATIONS SUSPENSION BY ONE OF CO’S “LARGE CLIENTS” TO AFFECT Q1, Q2 PERFORMANCE FOR FY 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: