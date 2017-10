BRIEF-Songa Bulk sells Supramax Bulk Carrier

Sept 22 (Reuters) - SONGA BULK ASA:

* ACQUISITION AND SALE

* ‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL A SUPRAMAX BULK CARRIER, BUILT IN 2009 AT TSUNEISHI ZHOUSHAN.​

* ‍REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A CAPESIZE BULK CARRIER BUILT AT STX KOREA IN 2011​

* ‍SUPRAMAX WILL BE DELIVERED TO ITS NEW OWNERS WITHIN 15TH OF NOVEMBER 2017 WHILE CAPE SIZE WILL BE DELIVERED NO LATER THAN 15TH OF JANUARY 2018​

* ‍COMPANY HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A CAPESIZE BULK CARRIER BUILT AT STX KOREA IN 2011 (181.258 DWT)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)