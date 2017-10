Aug 15 (Reuters) - SONGA BULK ASA:

* HAS TODAY SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED A TAP ISSUE OF USD 45M IN SONGA BULK ASA SENIOR SECURED CALLABLE BOND ISSUE 2017/2022 WITH ISIN NO0010795891

* TOTAL NOMINAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING IN BOND FOLLOWING TAP ISSUE WILL BE USD 120M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)