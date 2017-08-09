FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sonic appoints chief brand officer
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 8:45 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Sonic appoints chief brand officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sonic Corp

* Sonic appoints chief brand officer

* Sonic Corp - ‍board of directors approves increase to dividend program​

* Sonic Corp - ‍beginning in first fiscal quarter of 2018, company expects to declare a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock​

* Sonic Corp - ‍board of directors has approved an incremental $160 million share repurchase authorization​

* Sonic Corp - ‍new authorization allows for repurchase of up to $160 million of common stock through end of fiscal 2018.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.