FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sonic Corp reports Q4 earnings per share of $0.50
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2017 / 9:58 PM / in 6 days

BRIEF-Sonic Corp reports Q4 earnings per share of $0.50

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Sonic Corp

* Sonic fiscal 2017 earnings per share increase 12 pct driven by refranchising gains and asset sales

* Q4 earnings per share $0.50

* Q4 same store sales fell 3.3 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sonic Corp - ‍continues to expect adjusted earnings per share for fiscal year 2018 to increase 5 pct to 10 pct year over year​

* Sonic Corp sees ‍fiscal year 2018 capital expenditures of $38 million to $40 million​

* Sonic Corp - sees ‍approximately 0 pct to 2 pct same-store sales growth for system for fy 2018​

* Sonic Corp - sees ‍70 to 80 new franchise drive-in openings for fy 2018​

* Sonic Corp - qtrly total revenues $‍​123.6 million versus $162.1 million

* Sonic Corp sees ‍ fiscal year 2018 free cash flow of approximately $60 million to $65 million​

* Q4 revenue view $126.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.