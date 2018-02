BRIEF-Sonic Healthcare ‍HY Revenue From Ordinary Activities $2.67 Bln, Up 7.9 Pct​

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sonic Healthcare Ltd:

* ‍HY PROFIT AFTER TAX FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS $228.6 MILLION, UP 16.2%​

* ‍HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $2.67 BILLION, UP 7.9 PERCENT

* ‍ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE PROVIDED IN AUGUST 2017​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND 32 CENTS PER SHARE​

* ‍EXPECTS NET INTEREST EXPENSE FOR FULL YEAR TO INCREASE BY 10-15% FROM 2017 LEVEL ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS​

* ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ON PHYSICAL ASSETS IS EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER IN FY 2018 THAN IN PRIOR YEAR​

* ‍FULL YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 25%​