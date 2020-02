BRIEF-Sonic Healthcare Posts HY Profit After Tax From Ordinary Activities Attributable Of $254.4 Mln

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Sonic Healthcare Ltd:

* H1 REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $3.34 BILLION, UP 15.2%

* HY PROFIT AFTER TAX FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES ATTRIBUTABLE $254.4 MILLION, UP 14.1%

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 34¢ PER SHARE

* ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF 6-8% UNDERLYING EBITDA GROWTH

* FY2020 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 25%

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ON PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER IN FY2020

* NET INTEREST EXPENSE FOR FY IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE BY ABOUT 5% FROM FY2019 LEVEL OF A$79.4M ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS