June 24 (Reuters) - Sonic Healthcare Ltd:

* NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT UNDERLYING EBITDA FOR FY 2020 AT A SIMILAR LEVEL TO 2019

* NOT IN A POSITION TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE FOR FY 2021 AT THIS TIME

* TRADING RESULTS FOR MARCH, APRIL SUBSTANTIALLY BELOW FORECAST, MAY RESULTS STRONGER THAN EXPECTED