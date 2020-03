March 20 (Reuters) - Sonic Healthcare Ltd:

* IS WITHDRAWING EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR FY 2020 DUE TO LEVEL OF UNCERTAINTY RESULTING FROM COVID-19

* HAS ALMOST A$1 BILLION OF CASH

* POPULATIONS IN CO'S MARKETS SELF-ISOLATE OR ARE QUARANTINED, SEES DIAGNOSTIC TESTING VOLUMES TO BE IMPACTED IN SHORT TO MEDIUM TERM