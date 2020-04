April 13 (Reuters) - SONMEZ FILAMENT SENTETIK IPLIK VE ELYAF SANAYII:

* SUBSIDIARY SONMEZ CIMENTO TO HALT CLINKER PRODUCTION IN CLINKER AND CEMENT PLANT IN ADANA BETWEEN MAY 1 AND JUNE 30 2020 DUE TO COVID-19