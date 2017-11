Nov 28 (Reuters) - Sonoco Products Co:

* SONOCO PRESIDENT AND CEO JACK SANDERS TO RETIRE IN APRIL 2018; CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ROB TIEDE NAMED CEO-ELECT

* SONOCO PRODUCTS CO - ‍TIEDE WILL JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS UPON SANDERS' RETIREMENT​