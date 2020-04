BRIEF-Sonoco Products Reports Q1 GAAP EPS Of $0.80

April 16 (Reuters) - Sonoco Products Co:

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80

* Q1 SALES $1.3 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $1.36 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.83 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.94

* PROJECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2020 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.73 TO $0.83 PER DILUTED SHARE

* SECOND-QUARTER GUIDANCE REFLECTS NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CERTAIN OF OUR BUSINESSES STEMMING FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* 2020 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE WITHDRAWN

* SONOCO PRODUCTS- EXPECT WEAKER DEMAND DUE TO COVID-19 IN CERTAIN PARTS OF OUR BUSINESS, TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON OUR Q2 RESULTS

* SONOCO PRODUCTS- CONSIDERING ADDITIONAL FINANCINGS AND HAS EXERCISED ITS OPTION TO EXTEND ITS $200 MILLION TERM LOAN DUE MAY 2020 TO MAY 2021

* SONOCO PRODUCTS- TAKING FURTHER ACTIONS TO STRENGTHEN CASH FLOW AND IMPROVE LIQUIDITY

* FIRST-QUARTER 2020 SALES FOR CONSUMER PACKAGING WERE $588.4 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $589.7 MILLION IN 2019

* SONOCO PRODUCTS- ACTIONS TO IMPROVE LIQUIDITY INCLUDE REDUCING PLANNED 2020 CAPITAL SPENDING BY DELAYING CERTAIN PROJECTS

* FIRST-QUARTER 2020 SALES FOR DISPLAY AND PACKAGING WERE $121.4 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $137.6 MILLION IN 2019

* SONOCO PRODUCTS- TAKING AGGRESSIVE ACTIONS TO REDUCE OPERATING COSTS AND SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

* NOT ABLE AT THIS TIME TO ESTIMATE FULL-YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* SONOCO PRODUCTS - AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF DISRUPTION TO ITS SERVED MARKETS OR GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS COULD MATERIALLY AND ADVERSELY AFFECT ITS BUSINESS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.91 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SONOCO PRODUCTS- EXPECT Q2 EARNINGS IN PROTECTIVE SOLUTIONS UNIT TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY LOWER DEMAND IN MOLDED FOAM & CONSUMER FIBER BUSINESSES

* SONOCO PRODUCTS - CERTAIN CUSTOMERS WHOSE PRODUCTS HAVE NOT BEEN DEEMED “CRITICALLY ESSENTIAL” HAVE HAD TO SUSPEND OPERATIONS DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* AS A RESULTOF SUSPENSION OF CERTAIN OPERATIONS, THE CUSTOMERS ARE TAKING TEMPORARY DOWNTIME OR FURLOUGHING EMPLOYEES

* SONOCO PRODUCTS - Q1 2020 GAAP EARNINGS INCLUDED NET AFTER-TAX CHARGES OF $14.8 MILLION RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS AND NON-OPERATING PENSION COSTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)