BRIEF-Sonoco Products Says During 2018, Co Announced Closure Of Flexible Packaging Plant In North Carolina

May 2 (Reuters) - Sonoco Products Co:

* SONOCO PRODUCTS CO SAYS DURING 2018, CO ANNOUNCED CLOSURE OF FLEXIBLE PACKAGING PLANT IN NORTH CAROLINA AND GLOBAL BRAND MANAGEMENT FACILITY IN CANADA

* SONOCO PRODUCTS CO SAYS DURING 2018, CO ALSO ANNOUNCED CLOSURE OF TUBES AND CORES PLANT IN ALABAMA AND PROTECTIVE PACKAGING PLANT IN NORTH CAROLINA

* SONOCO PRODUCTS SAYS IN ADDITION, ABOUT 20 POSITIONS ELIMINATED IN Q1 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ONGOING ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS EFFORTS - SEC FILING

* SONOCO PRODUCTS SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY MAJORITY OF REMAINING 2018 ACTIONS RESTRUCTURING COSTS BY END OF 2018 USING CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS