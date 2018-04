BRIEF-Sonoco Reports Q1 Core Earnings Per Share $0.74

April 19 (Reuters) - Sonoco Products Co:

* Q1 SALES $1.3 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.29 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.72 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

* SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE

* FULL-YEAR 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW GUIDANCE REMAINS IN RANGE OF $560 MILLION TO $580 MILLION

* FULL-YEAR 2018 BASE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.22 TO $3.32

* FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR CONSUMER PACKAGING SEGMENT WERE $570 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $482 MILLION IN 2017

* FULL-YEAR 2018 FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE REMAINS IN RANGE OF $180 MILLION AND $200 MILLION

* FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR PAPER AND INDUSTRIAL CONVERTED PRODUCTS SEGMENT WERE $461 MILLION, UP FROM $443 MILLION IN 2017

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.22 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.82 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* “OVERALL, WE’RE PROJECTING A STRONG Q2 FOR SONOCO”

* “WE STILL HAVE WORK TO DO TO MEET OUR GROWTH AND MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGETS IN 2018” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)