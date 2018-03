March 22 (Reuters) - Sonoco Products Co:

* SONOCO TO ACQUIRE HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS

* SONOCO PRODUCTS CO - DEAL FOR ‍APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION IN CASH​

* SONOCO PRODUCTS CO - ACQUISITION OF HIGHLAND WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018

* SONOCO PRODUCTS CO - WHEN TRANSACTION IS COMPLETED, HIGHLAND'S FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL BE REPORTED WITHIN CO'S CONSUMER PACKAGING SEGMENT