Jan 9 (Reuters) - Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS RECEIVES THREE NEW UNITED ARAB EMIRATES REGULATORY APPROVALS: ACUICYN® FOR MANAGEMENT OF BLEPHARITIS, MICROSAFE® ORAL CARE FOR MUCOSITIS AND SINUDOX® FOR CHRONIC SINUSITIS

* SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANTICIPATE LAUNCHING ALL THREE PRODUCTS ACROSS UNITED ARAB EMIRATES IN FEBRUARY 2018