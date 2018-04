April 17 (Reuters) - Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS RECEIVES FOUR NEW UAE REGULATORY APPROVALS THAT INCLUDE ACNE AND ANTI-FUNGAL PRODUCTS

* SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS - 4 APPROVALS ENCOMPASS HYPOCHLOROUS ACID-BASED PRODUCTS FOR TREATMENT OF ACNE AS WELL AS ANTI-FUNGAL INDICATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)