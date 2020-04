BRIEF-Sonoma Pharma Says Effective On April 14, Board Appointed Grant Edwards As New CFO

April 20 (Reuters) - Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 14, BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTED GRANT EDWARDS AS OUR NEW CFO

* SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - HAVE MADE DECISION TO CLOSE PETALUMA OFFICES, MANUFACTURING IN SUMMER OF 2020

* SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - IN PROCESS OF RELOCATING MANUFACTURING FROM CALIFORNIA TO MEXICO

* SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PLAN TO MIGRATE SOME U.S. CORPORATE FUNCTIONS TO EXISTING OFFICE IN WOODSTOCK