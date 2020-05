BRIEF-Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Entered Into Agreement With Brill International

May 26 (Reuters) - Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS - ON MAY 19 ENTERED INTO A NEW LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EXISTING PARTNER BRILL INTERNATIONAL S.L.

* SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS - NEW LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT IS FOR CO’S MICRODACYN60(REG) EYE CARE PRODUCT

* SONOMA PHARMA - UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, BRILL HAS RIGHT TO MARKET & DISTRIBUTE CO’S EYE CARE PRODUCT IN ITALY, GERMANY, SPAIN, PORTUGAL, UK FOR 10 YEARS

* SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS - BRILL WILL PAY CO A ONE-TIME FEE ON APRIL 1, 2021 AND AGREED UPON SUPPLY PRICES