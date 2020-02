Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FY 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE FELL 11 PERCENT TO $4.678 MILLION

* “EXPECT THAT OUR REVENUES AND EARNINGS WILL FLUCTUATE IN NEAR-TERM”

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.72