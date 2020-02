Feb 18 (Reuters) - Sonova Holding AG:

* SONOVA CEO TELLS REUTERS: DOES NOT SEE REPUTATIONAL DAMAGE FROM PRODUCT RECALL

* SONOVA CEO SAYS: PRODUCT RECALL AFFECTS ONLY A VERY SMALL NUMBER OF PEOPLE, NO SAFETY RISKS

* SONOVA CEO TELLS REUTERS: SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS ON BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)