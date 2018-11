Nov 16 (Reuters) - SONOVA HOLDING AG:

* SONOVA ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

* ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF VICTORIA E. CARR-BRENDEL AS GROUP VICE PRESIDENT (GVP) COCHLEAR IMPLANTS OF SONOVA AND PRESIDENT OF ADVANCED BIONICS AND OF LUDGER ALTHOFF AS GVP OPERATIONS

* APPOINTMENTS WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 1, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)